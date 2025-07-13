Haseebullah addresses rumours about move to England

Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Haseebullah Khan broke his silence on rumours about his relocation to England on Sunday.

Reports about his move to England emerged on social media after he was snubbed from the Pakistan Shaheens squad for the England tour.

Following the announcement of the Pakistan Shaheens squad, Khan took to Instagram to share a post about endurance in the face of injustice and pain.

“Inflict only as much injustice as you can bear yourself. Gather only as much patience as you have the strength to endure God’s wrath,” the Pakistan batter wrote.

Fans took it as his dismay over a snub from the Pakistan Shaheens squad.

Rumours about his potential move to England intensified after a post went viral on social media, claiming that Haseebullah Khan discussed his cricket future with agents of the England Cricket Board (ECB).

However, the wicketkeeping batter has now set the record straight by dismissing reports about his switch to England.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the young Pakistani batter clarified that he arrived in the country for a county contract.

“I would like to inform you all that I have arrived in England in connection with my domestic county contract and sponsorship obligations,” Haseebullah Khan wrote.

He continued, “I remain fully committed to representing my country, Pakistan, with utmost dedication and passion.”

The Pakistani batter went on to urge fans to refrain from believing and spreading rumours without facts.

“I kindly request everyone to refrain from spreading false rumours. Thanks for your continued support. Pakistan Zindabad,” he concluded.