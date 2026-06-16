Bangladesh summons Indian envoy over adviser row

Dhaka: Bangladesh summoned India’s envoy on Monday to protest against the treatment of an adviser to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in the latest spat between the South Asian neighbours.

Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman called it an “unexpected and unfortunate incident”.

Dhaka’s state-run BSS news agency reported that the foreign ministry had summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Pawan Badhe.

BSS said that government strategy adviser Zahed Ur Rahman was stopped at New Delhi’s airport, where he had travelled for a conference, and questioned for several hours.

“Although Indian authorities later allowed him to proceed with his visit, he decided to return to Bangladesh,” BSS said.

India has not commented publicly about the incident.

Relations between the neighbours have been strained since a 2024 uprising toppled the government of Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka.

Bangladesh PM’s adviser briefly detained by Indian authorities at Delhi Airport

Ties improved after Tarique Rahman won a landslide election victory, taking over from the interim administration that had led the country of 170 million people since Hasina was ousted.

Hasina has been in hiding in India ever since she fled the revolution and Bangladesh has repeatedly requested her extradition.

Bangladesh is surrounded by India and shares a 4,096-kilometre (2,543-mile) land border with its neighbour.

Relations have further deteriorated along their border, with India sending those it accuses of being illegal migrants across the frontier to Bangladesh.