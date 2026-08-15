Bangladeshi bus driver killed in Kuwait

A 50-year-old Bangladeshi bus driver was killed after being trapped between two buses while inspecting his vehicle in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, Kuwait, authorities said.

The victim driver, who was born in 1976, had stopped his bus and walked to the rear to carry out what appeared to be a routine inspection.

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According to an incident report by the Farwaniya traffic department in Kuwait, the two buses were stopped one behind the other when the Bangladeshi driver of the front bus stepped out and walked to the rear to check his vehicle.

Moments later, the second bus suddenly moved backward, trapping him between the two vehicles. He suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The second bus was being driven by an Indian national, born in 1981. Police have registered a case and referred it to the relevant authorities for further investigation and legal action.