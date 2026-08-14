Kuwait revokes citizenship of 30 individuals in latest review

Kuwait has withdrawn or declared the loss of Kuwaiti citizenship for 30 individuals as part of the country’s latest review of nationality cases, according to the latest edition of the Official Gazette, Kuwait Alyoum.

Two decrees issued on August 11 resulted in the withdrawal of citizenship from six individuals. Under Decree No. 128 of 2026, the citizenship certificates of five people were revoked. The decree also applies to individuals who obtained Kuwaiti nationality through dependency on those whose certificates were withdrawn.

The five individuals named in the decree are Hussein Ali Hussein Mohsen Al-Ajmi, Nashmi Mohammed Saleh Maneh Al-Ajmi, Sagheer Mohammed Saleh Maneh Al-Ajmi, Saeed Ali Farhan Hawi Al-Shehri and Halila Ali Farhan Hadi Al-Shehri.

A separate Decree No. 129 of 2026 revoked the citizenship of Iman Sharif Najm Abdullah Hanyan Al-Shammari.

The decrees were issued at Al-Seif Palace following recommendations from First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah and approval by the Council of Ministers. The measures were taken under Kuwait’s Nationality Law.

Read more: Kuwait shares important update for expats

Separately, the Supreme Committee for Kuwaiti Citizenship Investigation issued Decision No. 14/76 of 2026, declaring the citizenship of 24 additional individuals lost under Article 11 of the Kuwaiti Nationality Law.

The committee’s decision was issued on August 6 and took effect upon its publication in the Official Gazette. The 24 individuals named in the decision include members of several families, including the Al-Otaibi, Al-Rashidi, Al-Omairi, Al-Hajri and Al-Ajmi families.

The latest measures were approved by Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah in his capacity as chairman of the Supreme Committee for Kuwaiti Citizenship Investigation. Government authorities have been directed to implement the relevant decrees and committee decision.