Probe suspects private Karachi bank officials behind locker loot

KARACHI: The investigation team suspects the private bank officials behind the alleged robbery incident in private lockers of a bank in the Zamzama area earlier this week as similar burglaries have happened here in the past as well, ARY News reported.

At least two similar incidents have happened in these lockers in the past as well, the probe team noted. In the recent event that prompted this probe, a woman with a locker in this bank was reportedly deprived of 250 tola gold.

The branch manager of this bank in question and locker custodian have been given parole from the local court, the investigation team learned.

To be borne in mind in the past at least $100,000 dollars and gold worth Rs3.5 million have been stolen each in the similar two incidents.

READ ALSO: LEAS GATHER DATA ON JOHAR TOWN BLAST SUSPECT, RAID HIS KARACHI RESIDENCE

Earlier in a separate incident of the Johar Town explosion, the investigative agencies have claimed to have accumulated more evidence, including the CNIC and driving license, on the alleged mastermind of the Johar Town blast earlier this week according to which he hailed from the Mehmoodabad area.

The security forces have raided earlier today the residence of Peter David Paul in Mehmoodabad where his family lives that migrated to Karachi from Bahrain back in 2010.

However, Paul only came back to Pakistan a little less than two months ago.