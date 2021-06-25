LEAs gather data on Johar Town blast suspect, raid his Karachi residence

KARACHI: The investigative agencies have Friday claimed to have accumulated more evidence, including the CNIC and driving license, on the alleged mastermind of the Johar Town blast earlier this week according to which he hailed from the Mehmoodabad area, ARY News learned with exclusive footage.

The security forces have raided earlier today the residence of Peter David Paul in Mehmoodabad where his family lives that migrated to Karachi from Bahrain back in 2010. However, Paul only came back to Pakistan a little less than two months ago.

Since his return, Paul paid three visits to Lahore collectively spending 27 days there and coming in contact with a few individuals, sources have confirmed to ARY News citing the initial investigation.

It may be noted that the prime suspect Paul had been in Bahrain for the past 25 years of his life, according to his immigration data that sources have shared with ARY News. In his CNIC, which is valid until April 22, 2029, his date of birth is 1964.

Furthermore, the current and permanent addresses of the suspect according to his CNIC have been entered as Mehmoodabad, where the security forces have raided today, while his driving license was made from the Clifton branch.

Paul worked in scrap and hotel lines back in Bahrain, details on immigration confirmed.

Earlier today, LEAs also said they made progress in the probe of the Johar Town bomb blast in Lahore after they apprehended another suspect in the case from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

According to sources privy to the development, the first person was apprehended from Lahore while another arrest was made from the KP province.

Moreover, personnel deployed at the Babu Sabu toll, from where the suspected vehicle entered the city were also interrogated. “They were asked regarding the features, dress, and height of the suspect who drove the vehicle,” they said.