LEAs arrest another suspect in Lahore’s Johar Town blast from KP: sources   

LAHORE: Law enforcement authorities (LEAs) have made progress in the probe of Johar Town bomb blast in Lahore after they apprehended another suspect in the case from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Friday, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources privy to the development, the first person was apprehended from Lahore while another arrest was made from the KP province.

Moreover, personnel deployed at the Babu Sabu toll, from where the suspected vehicle entered the city were also interrogated. “They were asked regarding the features, dress, and height of the suspect who drove the vehicle,” they said.

Earlier in the day, the Law enforcing authorities (LEAs) raided the residence of a suspect- Peter Paul David- in Karachi for his alleged role in a blast at Lahore’s Johar Town.

According to details, the authorities raided the suspect’s home in Mahmoodabad and collected evidence from his home.

According to the initial probe, Peter Paul David was involved in a scrap and a hotel business. “He has shifted his family to Pakistan from Bahrain in 2010 and returned to Karachi one and a half month back,” the report found.

It further emerged that during the span of one and a half months, he shuttled frequently between Karachi and Lahore.

During his three-time visit to Lahore, he stayed there for 27days, the initial probe revealed and added the LEAs have also found evidence of his contacts with several people.