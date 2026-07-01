ISLAMABAD: A blind woman defrauded by a bank manager has recovered Rs19.2 million following court intervention, with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordering the handover of two vehicles belonging to the manager to settle the remaining dues, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed that the two vehicles of bank manager Rameez Javed be handed over to the blind woman for the outstanding amount. The court instructed the FIA to recover both vehicles of manager Rameez Javed and submit a report.

Justice Azam Khan and Justice Inam Ameen Minhas heard the recovery petition. The woman’s counsel told the court that she had earlier received Rs15.9 million, while cheques worth over Rs3.3 million were handed over to her yesterday.

The Assistant Attorney General told the court that the vehicles would be recovered and handed over to the woman within one week.

Bank manager Rameez Javed is convicted in a fraud case worth crores and is imprisoned in Adiala Jail. The allegation that the bank manager embezzled more than Rs20 million belonging to the blind woman has been proven.

The trial court had sentenced the bank manager to five years in prison after the crime was proven, the lawyer said. The court sought a report from the FIA and adjourned the hearing of the case until July 7.

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