Bank manager arrested for stealing Rs 5.37 million in Karachi

KARACHI: A bank operations manager has been arrested for his involvement in the theft of Rs 5.37 million in Karachi. Police apprehended him alongside an accomplice, ARY News reported.

The operations manager attempted to evade detection by wearing a veil and a mask, and even pasting bubble gum over CCTV cameras. Despite these efforts, he could not escape police investigation. The duo was arrested within 24 hours of the crime.

Police stated that the suspect attempted to conceal his identity by obstructing the security cameras.

However, investigators successfully tracked down the culprits using technical analysis, human intelligence, and available CCTV footage.

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The manager, identified as Arsalan, and his accomplice, Rehan, are now in custody. Aram Bagh police have successfully recovered Rs 2.97 million of the stolen Rs 5.37 million.