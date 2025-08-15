Banks to remain open THIS Saturday: SBP

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has directed authorised branches of 14 designated banks nationwide to remain open on Saturday, 16 August 2025.

According to State Bank of Pakistan, branches of designated banks will remain open from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm to receive Hajj 2026 application forms.

The move comes in response to a request from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, aimed at easing the submission process for intending pilgrims.

The special banking hours are designed to provide additional convenience, particularly for applicants unable to visit branches during regular weekdays.

Read more: Pakistan receives over 91,000 applications for Hajj 2026

On August 13, Pakistan received 91,300 applications under the government Hajj 2026 scheme, the Ministry of Religious Affairs announced.

As per details, the aspiring pilgrims would be able to apply for the remaining seats until August 16 — or until the quota is filled.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson, more than 37,000 seats remain available under the government scheme. Applications can be submitted via the official online portal or at designated bank branches nationwide.

“Receiving of Hajj applications will be stopped immediately once the available seats are filled,” the spokesperson stated.

This year’s government Hajj 2026 scheme offers two options: a long package of 38–42 days and a short package of 20–25 days.

Read more: Hajj 2026: 2nd phase of receiving applications begins

The cost ranges between Rs1.15 million and Rs1.25 million, with an initial installment of Rs500,000 or Rs550,000—depending on the chosen package—required at the time of application. The remaining balance will be collected from November 1.

The ministry also clarified that overseas Pakistanis holding a valid Pakistani passport are eligible to apply.

Under the new policy, 70 percent of the quota is reserved for the government scheme and 30 percent for private tour operators.

Pakistan’s total Hajj quota stands at 179,210 pilgrims—119,210 under the government scheme and 60,000 for private operators—pending final approval by Saudi authorities.