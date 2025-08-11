Hajj 2026: 2nd phase of receiving applications begins

The second phase of receiving Hajj 2026 applications has begun in Pakistan, ARY News reported, quoting Religious Ministry.

The process of receiving applications through the Ministry’s online portal and designated banks will continue till Saturday.

In the second phase, unregistered intending pilgrims can also submit their applications.

Overseas Pakistanis can also apply for Hajj through designated banks via a close relative.

Those living abroad will be required to submit their medical fitness certificates upon arrival in Pakistan.

Read more: Pakistan receives 71,000 Hajj 2026 applications in first phase

Pakistan received over 71,000 applications from intending pilgrims in the first phase of the Hajj 2026 program.

“So far, more than 71,000 Hajj applications have been submitted online and through designated banks,” confirmed ministry spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt said on Saturday.

He said the next phase would run from Monday to next Saturday (August 11 to 16), during which applications will be accepted along with the first installment of expenses, adding that in this stage, unregistered intending pilgrims will also be eligible to apply.

Under the new policy, 70 percent of the quota is reserved for the government scheme and 30 percent for private tour operators.

Pakistan’s total Hajj quota stands at 179,210 pilgrims—119,210 under the government scheme and 60,000 for private operators—pending final approval by Saudi authorities.