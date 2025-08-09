Pakistan receives 71,000 Hajj 2026 applications in first phase

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has received over 71,000 applications from intending pilgrims in the first phase of the Hajj 2026 program, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony announced on Saturday.

“So far, more than 71,000 Hajj applications have been submitted online and through designated banks,” confirmed ministry spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt.

He said the next phase will run from Monday to next Saturday (August 11 to 16), during which applications will be accepted along with the first installment of expenses, adding that in this stage, unregistered intending pilgrims will also be eligible to apply.

Under the new policy, 70 percent of the quota is reserved for the government scheme and 30 percent for private tour operators.

Pakistan’s total Hajj quota stands at 179,210 pilgrims—119,210 under the government scheme and 60,000 for private operators—pending final approval by Saudi authorities.

The government scheme will offer both the traditional 38 to 42-day package and a shorter 20 to 25-day package. Estimated costs will range between Rs 1.15 million and Rs 1.25 million, depending on final agreements with service providers.

Pilgrims will pay Hajj dues in two instalments, with the first set at Rs 500,000 for the long package and Rs 550,000 for the short package, to be deposited through designated banks.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said applicants must have passports valid until at least November 26, 2026. Children under 12 years will not be eligible for Hajj this year, and all pilgrims must be vaccinated with Saudi-approved vaccines. The ‘Road to Makkah’ initiative will continue at Islamabad and Karachi airports.

Overseas Pakistanis will be allowed to remit Hajj payments to nominated bank accounts, while all animal sacrifice payments will be made through the official Saudi system.

According to the ministry, the second phase of applications will also allow unregistered applicants to apply.

Overseas Pakistanis can submit applications via close relatives at designated banks, with medical fitness certificates to be provided upon arrival in Pakistan. Applications will be closed once the quota is filled, the spokesperson added.