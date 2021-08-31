Banned from WhatsApp? Use this imminent in-app ban review

After the WhatsApp ban review featured on iOS, the messaging app is now reportedly working on the same feature for Android.

WhatsApp 2.21.18.5 has brought new ban review features that allow you to report to WhatsApp directly via the app’s interface when and if you feel your account has been banned wrongly, according to Wabetainfo.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.18.5: what’s new? Spotted a new in-app tool (under development) to request a review for your banned WhatsApp account: you might be unbanned if their systems have wrongly flagged your account! Further details: https://t.co/dg7UhCBynq pic.twitter.com/PdOV7SDF1U — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 27, 2021

Once banned, the app shows you messages such as “This account is not allowed to use WhatsApp due to spam, chats are still on this device”.

Though the spam accounts will be banned just the same, but in order to make sure it has not wronged anyone, you’ll now have an option “Request a review” on the same screen.

After a user submits the review request, WhatsApp’s Support team shall come into play. It will take up to 24 hours to review the request that includes the user’s account activity to verify if there is something wrong.

After completing their review, if the user has indeed been wronged by the messaging company, his account will be restored.

A window will greet you with a message that your account has been restored and the WhatsApp system flagged your account accidentally.

Although, if your activity fails to convince the review team, the ban will continue and the users will have no choice but to switch to a different phone number to use WhatsApp.

Wabetainfo reports that this feature is being developed for WhatsApp beta and that it is expected to be available with the next update.

The release date is still uncertain and it might be a while before it has been introduced to the public. However, nothing has been confirmed on the part of WhatsApp.