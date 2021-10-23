Banned outfit protest: Cellular phone service restored in Lahore

LAHORE: Cellular service has been restored in Lahore that was suspended last night following violent protests in the city by banned outfit, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the mobile phone service will remain suspended in other cities of Punjab province.

The cities where mobile phone service will remain suspended include Kala Shah Kaku, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Wazeerabad and other cities.

The protest by the banned group also affected internet service in different areas of Lahore including Shahdara, Badami Bagh, Ferozwala and areas adjacent to the Ravi Bridge.

A spokesperson of Lahore Police in a statement said that two policemen were martyred and 44 were injured in the violent protest of the workers of the proscribed group yesterday.

Read More: PUNJAB GOVT FORMS COMMITTEE FOR TALKS WITH BANNED TLP

It was learnt today that a team of government ministers will hold talks with the protesting banned group on Saturday.

The government’s negotiating team comprises of Federal Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid, Religious Affairs Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri and Punjab’s law minister Raja Basharat.

Pir Noorul Haq Qadri on instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached Lahore from Karachi today and started contacts with various religious leaders.

“The government believes to settle issues with dialogue. Protection of life and property is the foremost priority of the government,” Qadri said.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!