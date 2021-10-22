Saturday, October 23, 2021
type here...
HomePakistan
Naseer Khawaja

Punjab govt forms committee for talks with banned TLP

test

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday formed a committee for negotiations with banned Tehreek-e-Labbiak Pakistan (TLP) ahead of the party’s long march towards the federal capital, ARY News reported.

This was announced by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a tweet here on Friday.

The two-member committee includes Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and Prosecution Minister Chaudhry Zaheeruddin.

Security in the twin cities has been placed on high alert with major highways, including the Murree Road, sealed with containers in an effort to deal with the TLP’s planned march from Lahore to Islamabad.

A view of a road in Islamabad sealed with containers ahead of the planned long march by the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan. — Photo by Shakeel Qarar

It is pertinent to mention here that on April 15, the federal cabinet approved a ban on the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) under the anti-terrorism act after the party resorted to violence in the aftermath of the arrest of its chief Saad Rizvi, which led to the martyrdom of two cops and injuries to more than 300 others.

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) placed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan on the list of its banned organizations.

However, the outlawed party approached the interior ministry seeking a review of the government’s April 15 decision. The party submitted an appeal to the ministry, requesting it to revisit the decision to ban the party.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Naseer Khawaja

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.