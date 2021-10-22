Punjab govt forms committee for talks with banned TLP

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday formed a committee for negotiations with banned Tehreek-e-Labbiak Pakistan (TLP) ahead of the party’s long march towards the federal capital, ARY News reported.

This was announced by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a tweet here on Friday.

The two-member committee includes Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and Prosecution Minister Chaudhry Zaheeruddin.

تحریک لبیک سے مذاکرات کے لیے ہم نے پنجاب کابینہ کے سینئر اراکین راجہ بشارت صاحب اور چوہدری ظہیر الدین صاحب پر مشتمل کمیٹی تشکیل دی ہے حضور اکرم ﷺ کی سنت کے مطابق ملک میں امن و آشتی کے لیے ہم سب کو مل کر کام کرنے کی ضرورت ہے — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) October 22, 2021

Security in the twin cities has been placed on high alert with major highways, including the Murree Road, sealed with containers in an effort to deal with the TLP’s planned march from Lahore to Islamabad.

It is pertinent to mention here that on April 15, the federal cabinet approved a ban on the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) under the anti-terrorism act after the party resorted to violence in the aftermath of the arrest of its chief Saad Rizvi, which led to the martyrdom of two cops and injuries to more than 300 others.

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) placed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan on the list of its banned organizations.

However, the outlawed party approached the interior ministry seeking a review of the government’s April 15 decision. The party submitted an appeal to the ministry, requesting it to revisit the decision to ban the party.

