BANNU: Four people were killed after unidentified armed men opened fire on a private ambulance on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Circular Road in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said on Friday.

According to police, the ambulance was traveling through the Mirakhel police station jurisdiction when it came under attack during the night. The victims died at the scene, while the assailants fled before law enforcement arrived.

Police and rescue teams reached the site shortly after the incident and shifted the bodies to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

The identities of the deceased could not be established immediately, as no identification documents were found. Authorities said the bodies will be handed over to their families once the identification process is completed.

The crime scene was sealed, and forensic evidence was collected. Police said initial investigations suggest the attack may be an act of terrorism, although all possible angles are being examined.

A search operation has been launched to trace and arrest the attackers, while further investigation into the incident is underway.

KP CM Afridi takes notice of the attack

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has taken notice of the firing incident and sought a detailed report from the Inspector General (IG) of Police.

The chief minister described the killing of innocent civilians as deeply tragic and extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families.

Four killed, two injured in Bannu firing

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, CM Afridi said those responsible for the attack would be brought to justice. He directed law enforcement agencies to further strengthen operations against elements attempting to disrupt peace and security in the province.

Afridi said the provincial government stands with the families of the victims in their grief and will provide every possible assistance. He also prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the deceased and for patience and strength for their families to bear the loss.