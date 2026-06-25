Four killed, two injured Bannu firing

BANNU: At least four people, including a mother and her two sons, were killed while two others, including a young girl, sustained injuries in a firing incident in Bannu, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting local police.

According to police, the shooting occurred in the Shabri Bharat area of Bannu, reportedly following a dispute involving women.

The deceased include a mother, her two sons, and another man. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police officials said they reached the scene soon after receiving information about the incident and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Read more: Lawyer Killed, 7 Injured in Swat Fight Sparked by Children’s Dispute

On Wednesday, three proclaimed offenders were gunned down during a police encounter in Swabi.

The encounter took place in the Gudduabad area of Swabi.

Earlier this year, one person was killed and seven others were injured in a violent clash sparked by a dispute among children in Swat, KP.

According to the police, the tragic incident occurred in the Shana Karpa Haji Abad area of Swat. The deceased was identified as Advocate Attaullah Jan.

The body of the deceased and the injured individuals were shifted to a nearby hospital, where the survivors are receiving medical treatment.