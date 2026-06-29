BANNU: A police constable was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred near Rehra Bridge on Havaid Road within the jurisdiction of the Havaid police station.

According to police, Constable Umar Niaz Khan, who was posted at the DIG’s residence, was on his way to duty from his native village when he was intercepted by armed assailants.

Police said the attackers forced the constable out of the rickshaw he was travelling in before opening fire on him. He sustained critical injuries and died at the scene.

Upon receiving information about the attack, a heavy police contingent rushed to the site, cordoned off the area, collected forensic evidence, and launched a search operation to apprehend the suspects.

The assailants managed to flee after the attack. Police said an investigation is underway from multiple angles into the killing.

Four killed in firing on ambulance in Bannu

The body of the slain constable was shifted to a hospital and will be handed over to his family after the completion of legal formalities.

The latest attack comes days after four people were killed when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a private ambulance on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Circular Road in Bannu on June 26.

According to police, the ambulance was travelling through the Mirakhel police station jurisdiction when it came under attack during the night. The victims died at the scene, while the attackers escaped before law enforcement arrived.

Police and rescue teams shifted the bodies to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. Authorities said the victims could not be identified immediately as no identification documents were found. Initial investigations suggested the incident may have been an act of terrorism, although all possible angles are being examined.