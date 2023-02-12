Bannu: Eight injured as terrorists attack policeman’s house

BANNU: At least eight people sustained injuries when unidentified terrorists attacked the house of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ameenullah in North Waziristan, ARY News reported.

As per details, a group of terrorists attacked the house of a policeman in the Danday Syedkhel area of North Waziristan. The family of the ASI bravely fought the terrorists and forced them to flee.

In the exchange of fire with the outlaws eight people including women and ASI Ameenullah got injured.

The injured were moved to the nearby hospital.

Read more: Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Bannu IED blast

Earlier, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Bannu district.

According to the military’s media wing, an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on the roadside in the general area of Jani Khel – Bannu, leaving a soldier martyred.

The martyred soldier is identified as 24-year-old Sepoy Gul Sher – a resident of the Khyber district. Following the IED explosion, security forces began a search and clearance operation to eliminate any terrorists in the area.

Comments