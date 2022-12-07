Banu: Cop martyred in terrorists attack on police post

BANU: A cop was martyred when terrorists attacked a police post located in Banu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, a police post located in the Kangar Pul area of Banu was attacked by terrorists with heavy weapons and in the shootout, a havaldar lost his life while defending the homeland.

In a retaliatory fire by the cops at the post, the terrorists fled away. Meanwhile, a search operation in the area is underway.

On November 16, at least six policemen were martyred in a fierce gun attack in Wanda Shahab Khel area of Lakki Marwat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Read more: Police foil terrorist attack on DI Khan check post

According to police, unknown miscreants opened fire on a mobile during routine patrolling in Lakki Marwat.

As a result, six policemen — including an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) — were martyred in the gun attack.

The martyred cops include ASI Ilm Deen, Detective Foot Constable Ahmed Nawaz, Lower Head Constable Zubair, Frontier Reserve Police’s sepoy Usman Ali, Constable Mahmood Khan, and driver Dil Jan.

Comments