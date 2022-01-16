Police foil terrorist attack on DI Khan check post

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Police officials have foiled a terrorist attack in DI Khan when terrorists fired two rockets at a check post, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A major terrorist attack has been foiled by police officials at Yadgar Chowk check post in DI Khan.

After the terrorists fired two rockets at the check post, police officials have immediately retaliated to the attack and gave a befitting response.

READ: POLICE CONSTABLE GUNNED DOWN IN DERA ISMAIL KHAN

The police retaliation forced the terrorists who later fled from the scene by taking advantage of darkness. According to the police, no casualty was reported in the attack.

Earlier in July last year, four security personnel had sustained injuries after a remote-controlled bomb exploded near their vehicle in Dera Ismail (DI) Khan city of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

According to police, a vehicle of security forces was targeted in the attack through a remote-controlled bomb in Kulachi tehsil of the district.

Comments