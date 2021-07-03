Four security personnel injured in DI Khan blast

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four security personnel sustained injuries after a remote-controlled bomb exploded near their vehicle in Dera Ismail (DI) Khan city of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

According to police, a vehicle of security forces was targeted in the attack through a remote-controlled bomb in Kulachi tehsil of the district.

“Four personnel sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital for medical treatment,” they said as security forces cordoned off the site of the blast.

On Thursday, at least six security officials were injured after a blast struck Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan.

According to Balochistan’s Home Minister, Mir Ziaullah Langove, the blast took place on Quetta’s Airport Road.

Talking to the media, Ziaullah Langove said that the explosive material was planted in a motorcycle parked closed to the vehicle of security forces patrolling the area.

“Four to five kilograms of explosive material was used in the bomb. Six security officials were injured in the blast,” he told media.

The home minister further said that India was using Afghanistan’s soil to conduct attacks in Pakistan.

On getting information, a heavy contingent of police personnel reached the scene of the blast and cordoned it off to collect evidence.

A bomb disposal squad was also called in with a search operation launched in the area. The injured and bodies were shifted to the hospital. The provincial government also imposed emergency in Civil Hospital Quetta and other nearby hospitals.