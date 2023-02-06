BAP accuses PDM of backstabbing

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) spokesperson Dinesh Kumar has accused the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of backstabbing and termed the allied parties ‘ungracious’.

Speaking to ARY News, BAP spokesperson Dinesh Kumar said, “Unfortunately, the PDM we supported is now harming us.” Kumar said a meeting of the central committee has been called and its agenda includes parting ways with the PDM government.

The BAP spokesperson said, they will not make any delay if the central committee decides to part ways with the government.

He recalled that PDM would have not been in the position to form the federal government without the support of four MNAs of the Balochistan Awami Party.

It is a pity that the government we supported is now working ‘against’ us.

The spokesperson of the Balochistan Awami Party said that these parties have been tried before but non of them was able to resolve the problems of Balochistan.

Senator Dinesh Kumar further said that BAP was neutral in regime change. “We were neither asked to support Imran Khan nor PDM, it was solely our party’s decision.”

Kumar said he is not seeing the elections in the near future.

