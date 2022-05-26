Thursday, May 26, 2022
Jam Kamal threatens to withdraw BAP support for federal govt

QUETTA: Head of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Jam Kamal on Thursday threatened to withdraw support for the federal government if the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) refuses to fulfil its commitment to remove the incumbent Balochistan government, ARY NEWS reported.

Jam Kamal said that discussions on quitting the federal government are held within the party after the PDM has failed to fulfil its promises for the removal of the incumbent provincial government.

“We hope that the federal government will fulfill its promises,” he said.

Kamal while speaking to ARY said that he has once again reminded the incumbent government through his Twitter message of its promises. “We have sent messages to PDM leadership indirectly and now direct contacts will also be established in this regard,” he said.

A no-trust move against Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo will be tabled today. A session of Balochistan Assembly has been summoned this morning for the no-confidence motion against the CM.

It is pertinent to mention here that Abdul Quddus Bizenjo held the rein of the provincial government in October last year after than chief minister, Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan tendered his resignation ahead of voting on a no-confidence motion.

The parties that now supporting the no-trust move against Bizenjo included Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Awami National Party (ANP) and the PTI.

“Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, Jam Kamal and Asghar Achakzai have consulted over the matter,” the sources said and added that they have the required numbers to oust the incumbent chief minister.

