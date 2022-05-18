No-trust motion submitted against Balochistan CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

QUETTA: Former chief minister Jam Kamal Khan, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind and Zahoor Buledi have submitted the no-trust motion against Balochistan CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The no-trust motion has been submitted to the Balochistan Assembly against CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo with the signatures of 14 lawmakers which was submitted by Jam Kamal Khan, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind and Zahoor Buledi.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While addressing a press conference, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind said that they have support of the required number of lawmakers to make the no-trust motion against CM Bizenjo successful.

READ: ‘NO-TRUST MOVE WILL BE DEFEATED, 50 MPAS SUPPORTING CM BALOCHISTAN’

He said that CM Bizenjo disappointed the Balochistan people and lawmakers. Rind said that Bizenjo will be removed from the chief minister’s office in the first phase and later, all political parties will nominate the next CM after holding consultations.

He criticised that Imran Khan has neglected Balochistan province and he never gave importance to his old friends of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Rind said that Jam Kamal Khan’s era was far better than the rulership of Bizenjo. He admitted that they have differences with Jam Kamal during his tenure but they have never levelled allegations of corruption against him.

READ: NO-TRUST MOVE TO BE TABLED AGAINST CM BALOCHISTAN ABDUL QUDDUS BIZENJO

Former Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan said that he has expressed reservations on the political affairs of the province during the last six to seven months. “We are willing to see improvements but no changes were made. We have told them many times that they cannot tolerate injustice with Balochistan.”

He said that he has also adopted a one-point agenda during the no-trust motion in the Centre which was focused on getting support to bring positive change in the political situation in Balochistan.

The politician claimed that the Centre has supported them. He clarified that they have no other agenda rather than bringing a positive change in the province.

“The no-trust motion is also signed by the opposition leaders. We have a like-minded group and we will make future decisions with consultations. Our group of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) was supporting the no-trust motion in the Centre.”

Jam Kamal Khan said that they will not stay silent over injustice with the province. He added that any prime minister or chief minister should complete the five-year term.

Comments