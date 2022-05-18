No-trust move to be tabled against CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

QUETTA: A no-trust move against Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo is likely to be tabled within 24 hours after PTI leader and MPA Yar Muhammad Rind confirmed that they have enough support to remove him, ARY NEWS reported.

The parties supporting the no-trust move included Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Awami National Party (ANP) and PTI and they, according to sources, have completed their consultation on the matter.

“Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, Jam Kamal and Asghar Achakzai have consulted over the matter,” the sources said and added that they have the required numbers to de-seat the chief minister.

Yar Muhammad Rind while confirming the no-trust move said that they have the required numbers and the no-trust move against Bizenjo will succeed. “Quddus Bizenjo has disappointed people and elected representatives of the province,” he said.

When asked who will replace the incumbent CM, he said that all parties will appoint a candidate after consultation and currently they are focused on removing Bizenjo.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Balochistan government Farah Azeem said that statements regarding no-trust move against the incumbent chief minister are being given previously at multiple occasions and they should bring it in the assembly.

“All MPAs have reposed their trust on Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and only Yar Muhammad Rind is desperate for the move as he is not being included in the incumbent setup,” she said.

In October 2021, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan tendered his resignation ahead of voting on a no-confidence motion.

According to state television, CM Jam Kamal Khan has sent his resignation to the Balochistan governor. The spokesperson to the Governor House Balochistan said in a statement that the governor accepted Jam Kamal Khan’s resignation.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo later emerged as the joint candidate of BAP, ANP and PTI and was elected the chief executive of the province. Bizenjo also remained as the speaker of the Balochistan Assembly previously.

