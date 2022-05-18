‘No-trust move will be defeated, 50 MPAs supporting CM Balochistan’

Quetta: Spokesperson to Chief Minister Balochistan has said the vote of no-confidence against CM Abdul Qudoos Bazinjo will be defeated, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Spokesperson to CM Balochistan has said that they have been anticipating a vote of no-confidence for some time now and that it will be defeated easily.

SP Farah Azeem talked to ARY News exclusively and said that members of the government and the people of Balochistan have complete trust in CM Bazinjo.

He took to opposition leader Yaar Muhammad Rind and said that he is anxious to bring the govt to an end because his corruption has been halted in our tenure. He added that former CM Kamal did not take any steps regarding the Rikodique project.

The actions of this government will have long-lasting effects, Abdul Qudoos has the support of over 50 members of the Balochistan assembly, he added.

News about a motion of no-confidence to be submitted against Bazinjo started doing rounds on Wednesday. The motion is expected to be moved within 24 hours.

The parties supporting the no-trust move included Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Awami National Party (ANP) and PTI and they, according to sources, have completed their consultation on the matter.

