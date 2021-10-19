BAP MPAs give CM Jam Kamal another deadline to quit

QUETTA: Estranged lawmakers of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and some members from its coalition partners gave Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani a deadline of 12:00 midnight to resign from his post ahead of no-trust move, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Former Balochistan minister and BAP’s acting President Zahoor Buledi addressing a press conference said that BAP and its allies enjoy the support of 40 lawmakers out of which 36 MPAs also attended today’s meeting to discuss the Balochistan Assembly session summoned tomorrow (Wednesday) for a no-confidence motion against the province’s chief minister Jam Kamal.

“We have support of a majority of lawmakers. Jam Kamal Khan still has time to step down,” he said.

Social Welfare Minister Mir Asadullah Baloch talking to media CM Jam Kamal has lost numerical majority and he should step down by 12:00 midnight before BA session summoned for no-trust move on October 20.

He said that 36 lawmakers were present in today’s meeting while four remaining disgruntled lawmakers will join in tomorrow’s assembly session.

“All 40 lawmakers will vote in favor of the no-trust move,” he added.

No confidence motion

A session of the Balochistan Assembly has been summoned on Oct 20 when a no-confidence motion will be tabled against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani.

The Balochistan governor convened the session on the opposition’s requisition, sources having knowledge of the matter said, adding a no-confidence motion will be tabled against the chief minister.

On October 11, 14 provincial lawmakers have submitted the no-confidence motion to the secretariat of the Balochistan Assembly.

The estranged lawmakers, in a motion submitted to the assembly secretariat, said that the chief minister had failed to deliver during his three-year tenure and sought the removal of CM Jam Kamal Alyani.

Previously, 16 opposition lawmakers in Balochistan had submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal demanding him to seek confidence from the assembly.

