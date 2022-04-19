BAP seeks apology from Khawaja Asif

QUETTA: Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader and provincial minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran has demanded an apology from Defense Minister Khawaja Asif for his statement on Balochistan.

Federal Minister, Khawaja Asif had lashed out at the present Balochistan government. He said, “can you call this a government, which was made in Balochistan during his speech in the national assembly”.

Responding to the statement of Khawaja Asif regarding Balochistan government, BAP leader and provincial minister Sardar Khetran strongly condemned and sought an apology from him.

Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said that if he did not apologize then he would bring a resolution in the assembly.

He said that we have changed the government here through the democratic process. Balochistan has always been deprived of this right.

