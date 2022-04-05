Khawaja Asif calls for treason case against PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif has called for a treason case under Article 6 of the constitution against Prime Minister Imran Khan and those behind the April 3 proceedings of the National Assembly.

Speaking with the media on Tuesday, the PML-N leader said that PTI made everything look like it was ‘tailor-made’ for their interests.

The PML-N leader blamed the ruling party for violating the constitution and disrespecting the Parliament, adding that PM Imran Khan, who had fewer votes in the no-confidence motion went against the law.

The veteran politician asked was the government unaware of the opposition party MNAs being “traitors” before the no-confidence motion was presented.

Criticizing the economic policies of the PTI government, Khawaja Asif accused the government of doing corruption in the power sector and taking advantage of the Amnesty scheme. He added that there is a lack of medicine and clean water in the country.

Khawaja Asif asked where are the millions of jobs and houses the government had claimed to create.

The N-League leader said that everyone will be accountable for every penny of their corruption as the country has reached to that position.

Khawaja Asif, commenting on former PTI leader Aleem Khan’s press conference regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party policies, said the premier’s close aides have levelled serious allegations against him.

He claimed of his party heading into the upcoming elections without any fear, adding that they have pitted candidates who will get the majority of votes.

