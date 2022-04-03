Oppositon is shocked by my surprise: PM Imran Khan

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the motion of no-confidence was deemed as an international conspiracy by the NSC, so it had to be rejected, ARY News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the opposition is in shock at the government’s surprise. If he told about his strategy beforehand then the opposition might not have been in such pain, he added.

The PM said that the National Security Council (NSC) had clearly said that there was an international conspiracy behind the no-confidence move. Security officials including the Army Cheif were a part of the NSC meeting in which the letter was disclosed, the message given to our embassy official was also discussed in the NSC meeting, he added.

Imran Khan said that the turncoat MNAs who left our party did not do it on their own, they were bought with huge amounts of money by external forces. Why were these MNAs meeting with foreign embassy officials? the PM asked.

Earleir, the National Assembly session to vote on the no-trust motion was prorogued after Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri ruled to reject the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan over having links with the foreign conspiracy.

Fawad Chaudhry presented before the deputy speaker that the no-trust move was brought with the support of a foreign conspiracy and therefore the chair should give its ruling on the matter before deciding on the no-trust move.

