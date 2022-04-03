Surprise trends on Twitter after no-confidence motion episode

ISLAMABAD: “Surprise” was trending on Twitter after the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was dismissed by Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri.

On the no-confidence motion voting scheduled to take place in the National Assembly, PM Imran Khan had vowed to defeat the opposition in the NA. He said the strategy has been put in place.

“InshaAllah we will win in the NA tomorrow.”

Here’s what netizens had to say about the “Suprise”.

Outstanding #surprise Sir

Today Is A Huge Day.. pic.twitter.com/W4Tzq7Nlpq — Faiza Rajpoot (@FaizaRa62995937) April 3, 2022

My leader @ImranKhanPTI said

“Whenever you have a big goal you will face setbacks,there will be failures but the people who actually win in the end have this quality,

THEY NEVER GIVE UP!”#ImranKhanPrimeMinister#BehindYouSkipper #آخری_سانس_تک_عمران_خان#Surprise#BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/nVlp7YGzjq — •.★* Tђє Ҝιяαη •.★* (@Its_KiranTariq) April 3, 2022

A video made rounds that saw the lawmakers from the opposition parties sitting on their seats following the assembly sessions.



The session to vote on the no-trust motion was prorogued after Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri ruled to reject the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan over having links with the foreign conspiracy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan.pti)

Fawad Chaudhry presented before the deputy speaker that the no-trust move was brought with the support of a foreign conspiracy and therefore the chair should give its ruling on the matter before deciding on the no-trust move.

Read More: Deputy Speaker rejects no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan

The deputy speaker said it has been confirmed that the no-trust motion is being brought forward with the international conspiracy and therefore it has been rejected.

“The points raised by law minister are valid and the no-trust motion is against the constitution,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his address to the nation, announced having advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly, which was approved later.

Comments