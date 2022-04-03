Deputy Speaker rejects no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly session to vote on no-trust motion was prorogued after Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri ruled to reject no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan over having links with the foreign conspiracy, ARY NEWS reported.

Fawad Chaudhry presented before the deputy speaker that the no-trust move was brought with the support of a foreign conspiracy and therefore the chair should give its ruling on the matter before deciding on the no-trust move.

The deputy speaker said it has been confirmed that the no trust motion is being brought forward with the international conspiracy and therefore it has been rejected.

“The points raised by law minister are valid and the no trust motion is against the constitution,” he said.

The opposition lawmakers reached Parliament from Parliamentary Lodges on foot and gathered at the room of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif to attend a parliamentary meeting ahead of the vote.

Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, co-Chairman Asif Zardari, and other other top leaders of the opposition have also reached the Parliament House.

Opposition submits no trust move against NA Speaker Asad Qaiser

The joint opposition has submitted a no-confidence motion against National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, on the day of vote on a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

After submission of a no-confidence motion against speaker Asad Qaiser, the National Assembly session will now be chaired by Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri.

PTI strategy for no trust move

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has changed its strategy to deal with no-trust move as Prime Minister Imran Khan and all party MNAs will now be attending the National Assembly proceedings tomorrow.

Previously, it was decided that MNAs from treasury benches will remain absent on the voting day of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The opposition is also claiming to have numbers more than the magic number of 172 MNAs after it was backed by Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and as many as 22 estranged members of the PTI.

