No-trust vote: Islamabad put on high alert

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital was placed on high alert in wake of voting on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to details, Red Zone has been declared as a highly restricted area as the general public will not be allowed to enter the premises. Only Margala Road will be opened for entering the Red Zone, whereas, three-layer containers will be installed on other entrance routes.

Rangers and FC personnel have already been deployed around the roads leading to Red Zone. Additional cops have been summoned from Punjab for security purposes in Islamabad.

Moreover, political rallies will not be allowed to enter Islamabad from Rawalpindi while the metro bus service would remain suspended during the voting day.

The capital administration has also decided to ban pillion riding in some specific areas of the federal capital.

It is pertinent to mention here that the voting no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will be held tomorrow.

The no-confidence resolution against the prime minister was tabled by the Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, March 28 and it was approved for debate.

