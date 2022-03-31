NA session adjourned till April 3 amid opposition’s protest

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) session has been adjourned by the deputy speaker till April 3, 11:30 am amid the opposition’s protest, ARY News reported on Thursday.

During the session, the deputy speaker Qasim Suri said that he thought no one is serious about the question hour. He then said that the NA session is adjourned till April 3 due to the unserious attitude of the lawmakers during the question hour.

The opposition lawmakers kept demanding the deputy speaker for conducting the voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Marriyum Aurangzeb demanded Suri to immediately announce the commencement of the voting on the no-confidence motion. Rohail Asghar has also demanded to conduct voting on the no-trust move.

The lawmakers of the opposition benches stood at their seats and protested against the deputy speaker’s decision to defer the session without voting.

Some opposition lawmakers surrounded the speaker’s dice and raised slogans against the government.

Earlier on March 30, it had been decided that the extraordinary session of the National Assembly (NA) with the no-trust move against PM Khan on the agenda will be resumed on Saturday and Sunday.

The NA Speaker Asad Qaiser had chaired an important consultative session regarding the voting on the no-trust move against the premier. It had been decided to resume the NA session on Saturday and Sunday.

The voting on the no-trust move against the premier is likely to be held on April 3.

