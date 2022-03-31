Journalist claims US behind threat letter against PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Renowned journalist Nasim Zehra has claimed that a United States (US) official conveyed to Pakistan’s Ambassador in Washington Dr Asad that relations with the country cannot improve until Imran Khan remains the prime minister, ARY NEWS reported.

The journalist took to Twitter to share that an under Secretary of State of the United States did call outgoing Ambassador Dr Asad to deliver a demarche for Pakistan government.

“He told [ambassador] as long as Imran Khan is PM relations with Pakistan can’t improve and if he goes [Pakistan] can be forgiven for its mistakes.”

She termed it an outrageous official communication and said that all must condemn.

US under Secretary of State did call outgoing Amb DrAsad to deliver a demarche for Pak govt: he told amb as long as PM @ImranKhanPTI is PM relations with Pakistan can’t improve & if he goes Pak canbe forgiven for its mistakes. Outrageous official communication! All must condemn. — Nasim Zehra (@NasimZehra) March 31, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday has said that a letter carrying evidence of a foreign conspiracy to topple his government would be presented before the in-camera session of the Parliament.

PM Imran Khan shared some content of the threatening letter with the journalists.

According to the letter, problems for Pakistan will increase, if the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan fails. “We are not happy, everything will be fine, only when the no-trust motion passes.”

Read More: PM IMRAN KHAN SHOWS ‘THREATENING LETTER’ TO CABINET MEMBERS

The premier in his briefing said that the letter also showed concerns over his recent visit to Russia. PM Imran Khan said that the letter highlighted the future ties by connecting it with the foreign policy that threatened regime change in Pakistan.

However, the premier did not tell the journalists from where the written had been written to him.

Comments