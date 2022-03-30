PM Imran Khan shows ‘threatening letter’ to cabinet members

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has shown a ‘threatening letter’ to his cabinet members, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing well-informed sources.

The meeting of the federal cabinet was held with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair in Islamabad.

Sources said that PM Imran informed the members about the content of the letter and said that a global conspiracy has been hatched against the incumbent government.

PM Imran Imran Khan termed the move of the opposition as a global conspiracy and said that he had resisted every difficult situation.

Briefing the cabinet members, he said that the letter stated that if the no-confidence motion failed, Pakistan would suffer.

Sources said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has also taken the heads of national security agencies into confidence over the letter.

Sources said that the threatening letter received from Prime Minister Imran Khan after the cabinet members has been announced to be shown to journalists and allies.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to share a letter carrying evidence of a foreign conspiracy to topple his government with senior journalists and members of the allied parties.

“The letter will reveal the elements who are conspiring against the country from abroad,” he said at the launch of e-passport services in Islamabad and added, “Suspicions were cast that the government is doing all this to save itself.”

