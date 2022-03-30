PM Imran Khan to share ‘foreign conspiracy’ letter with journalists, allies

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announce to share a letter carrying evidence of a foreign conspiracy to topple his government with senior journalists and members of the allied parties, ARY NEWS reported.

“The letter will reveal the elements who are conspiring against the country from abroad,” he said at the launch of e-passport services in Islamabad and added, “Suspicions were cast that the government is doing all this to save itself.”

The prime minister said that people are part of this conspiracy unknowingly.

PM Imran Khan further said that he could also share the contents of the letter with representatives of the coalition partners. “The letter clearly shows how big conspiracy it is against the government and it is far bigger conspiracy than the what I am telling to you,” he said.

Read More: PM IMRAN READY TO SHARE ‘FOREIGN THREAT’ LETTER WITH CJP: ASAD UMAR

Prime Minister Imran Khan has previously said that the ‘threat letter’ could not be shared publically in view of the foreign policy, however, his government offered to share it with the chief justice.

The premier said that the threat letter was received on March 7, just one day before the tabling of the no-trust move.

Comments