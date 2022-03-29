PM Imran ready to share ‘foreign threat’ letter with CJP: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is ready to share the letter of threats he received from ‘foreign elements’ with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, ARY News reported.

The federal minister Asad Umar made the remarks in a press conference along with Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

“If anyone has doubt regarding the credibility of the letter, PM Imran Khan is ready to share foreign threat letter with CJP Bandial,” he said, adding that the government had shared the letter with military leadership and some cabinet members.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday claimed that the opposition’s no-trust move is part of an alleged “foreign-funded conspiracy” hatched against his government over his refusal to have Pakistan’s foreign policy be influenced from abroad.

He made these allegations at his party’s power show titled Amr Bil Maroof event at Parade Ground in Islamabad.

The prime minister claimed that foreign funds are being used in ongoing attempts to topple the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. The premier had said that his govt was threatened via a letter which he kept as evidence with him. “I am ready to show the letter off the record if someone is suspicious about it.”

Read more: Foreign funding being used in attempts to topple PTI govt: PM Imran Khan

Sharing contents of the letter, Asad Umar said the letter was dated prior to the tabling of the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly. “The timing of the letter is very crucial as the letter was dated even before the opposition had submitted the no-trust motion.”

Asad went on to say that the letter warned Pakistan of serious repercussions if Prime Minister Imran Khan stayed in power. “The threat letter is directly linked with Pakistan’s foreign policy,” he added.

PTI leader Umar also claimed that former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is also involved in the ” foreign conspiracy” against PM Imran Khan.

Comments