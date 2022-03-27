PM Imran says dissident PTI MNAs must resign before opposing govt

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Sunday asked the dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs to resign first before opposing the government, ARY News reported.

Addressing the charged Amar Bil Maroof crowd at the Parade Ground in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan in his message to the dissident PTI MNAs to resign and contest fresh election before going against the government of a party on which ticket you were elected.

He also warned the dissident lawmakers of the party that the nation will not forgive them if they cast vote against him in the no-confidence motion. He also claimed that the conscience of PPP and PML-N lawmakers will also wake up as the conspiracies are being hatched against the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed that “foreign elements” are involved in the attempts to topple his government and said, “some of our own people” are being used in this regard.

Talking about the previous government, the premier said that former leaders deviated from the path of righteousness as prescribed by Allah and the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and resorted to bowing before the superpower and the International Monetary Fund.

PM Imran Khan said that the country kept receiving threats because of the actions of the previous leaders. “Governments had been changed in the country through the assistance of our own people”, he said.