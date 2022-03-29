‘Threat letter’ couldn’t be shared publically due to foreign policy: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the ‘threat letter’ could not be shared publically in view of the foreign policy, however, his government offered to share it with the chief justice, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The premier said that the threat letter was received on March 7, just one day before the tabling of the no-trust move.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PM Khan chaired a session of the spokespersons in which the participants were briefed on the current political situation and content of the foreign threat letter. They were told that the purpose of sharing the letter with the chief justice is revealing the facts.

READ: PM IMRAN READY TO SHARE ‘FOREIGN THREAT’ LETTER WITH CJP: ASAD UMAR

The spokespersons were informed that the government was threatened with serious consequences over the failure of the no-confidence motion.

He said that global powers used to influence the governments in Pakistan. He added that he will fulfil his promise to the nation not to bow his head before anyone. The premier said that the no-confidence motion will be failed.

“We have started contacting Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) lawmakers and they will soon join back the government. The situation will be clearer in a few days.”

The spokespersons questioned giving Punjab chief ministership to the Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q). To this, the premier replied that he took the decision after deliberation, adding that tough decisions are needed to achieve a great goal.

READ: SHEHBAZ SHARIF SAYS WILL STAND WITH PM IMRAN KHAN ON ONE CONDITION

PM Khan said that some people used to sell their consciences for personal benefits. He praised Usman Buzdar for implementing the PTI manifesto.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that PM Imran Khan is ready to share the letter of threats he received from ‘foreign elements’ with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial.

Asad Umar made the remarks in a press conference along with Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

“If anyone has doubt regarding the credibility of the letter, PM Imran Khan is ready to share foreign threat letter with CJP Bandial,” he said, adding that the government had shared the letter with military leadership and some cabinet members.

Imran Khan had claimed on Sunday that the opposition’s no-trust move is part of an alleged “foreign-funded conspiracy” hatched against his government over his refusal to have Pakistan’s foreign policy be influenced from abroad.

Comments