Shehbaz Sharif says will stand with PM Imran Khan on one condition

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Opposition Leader in National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif on Monday has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to present the letter of threats he received from ‘foreign elements’ before the NA, ARY News reported.

Khan Sahab, I will support you, if foreign intervention to topple the incumbent government was proved, Shehbaz Sharif said while addressing a press conference along with the former president Asif Ali Zardari, JUI-F and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad.

Terming the war against PM Imran Khan “political”, Shehbaz Sharif compared the threatening letter with the allegations of the frontman against him in the past by the PTI leadership.

Shehbaz Sharif also asked the prime minister to respond on the foreign funding case being heard against PTI.

Read more: Foreign funding being used in attempts to topple PTI govt: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday claimed that the opposition’s no-trust move is part of an alleged “foreign-funded conspiracy” hatched against his government over his refusal to have Pakistan’s foreign policy be influenced from abroad.

He made these allegations at his party’s power show titled Amr Bil Maroof event at Parade Ground in Islamabad.

“Attempts are being made to influence our foreign policy from abroad. We have been aware of this conspiracy for months. We also know about those who have assembled these people (the opposition parties) but the time has changed. This is not the era of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Comments