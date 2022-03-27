‘PM Imran had shared threatening letter with military leadership’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the threatening letter, which PM Imran Khan showed in the Amar Bil Maroof rally had been shared with the military leadership, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan, while flashing a letter before the public at the Parade Ground had said that he has “written evidence” that “money” from abroad is being used to topple govt.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, FM Qureshi the threatening letter has been shared with the top brass of the military and added that the PTI government enjoys good relations with the armed forces.

Replying to a question about showing the letter to media off the record, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he doesn’t think that the letter can be shared as it is the prerogative of PM Imran Khan.

“PM Imran has said a lot today, cannot talk more on the issue,” FM Qureshi was quoted as saying.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran said that a conspiracy is being made to topple the PTI government via foreign funding. “We will not accept slavery at any cost. Our people are being used on the basis of foreign funds. Some of our people are deliberately being used. I am aware of the destinations who are involved in pressurising our people.”

“We have given a stance that an independent foreign policy is in the national interest. We were given threats but we will not compromise on the national interests.”

PM Imran said that they were threatened via a letter which he kept as evidence with him. “I am ready to show the letter off the record if someone is suspicious about it.”

