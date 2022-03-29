No-confidence motion: NA session to be resumed on Saturday, Sunday

ISLAMABAD: The extraordinary session of the National Assembly (NA) with the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on the agenda will be resumed on Saturday and Sunday, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The NA Speaker Asad Qaiser chaired an important consultative session regarding the voting on the no-trust move against PM Imran Khan.

It has been decided to resume the NA session on Saturday and Sunday for the no-confidence motion.

READ: MQM-P MAKES UP ITS MIND ON NO-TRUST MOTION

The voting on the no-trust move against the premier is likely to be held on April 3.

In another development today, PM Khan issued instructions to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) as the party chairman.

PM Imran Khan issued a set of instructions to the PTI MNAs as the ruling party chairman. The lawmakers have been directed to refrain from attending the National Assembly (NA) session on the day of voting on the no-confidence motion.

READ: PRESIDENTIAL REFERENCE: AGP CONCLUDES ARGUMENTS IN ARTICLE 63 (A) HEARING

It was instructed that no MNA will stay in the Parliament House on the voting day, whereas, the violation of the party chairman’s instructions by any lawmaker will result in the imposition of Article 63 (A).

The set of instructions was sent individually to all PTI lawmakers.

After PM Khan’s directives, Senator Faisal Javed Khan shared the copy of the instructions and asked the party lawmakers to stay away from the conspiracy of the no-trust move.

READ: ASIF ALI ZARDARI ‘UNHAPPY’ WITH PML-N OVER DELAY IN PUNJAB CM SLOT DECISION

He also advised the opposition lawmakers not to make mistakes by becoming part of it as the nation will never forgive them. The senator appealed to the patriotic lawmakers to foil the conspiracy.

Moreover, Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan called on the premier today. Awan briefed PM Khan regarding the legal, constitutional matters and the upcoming NA session.

The PM’s aide said that the lawmakers will face legal action for violating the party’s constitution.

Comments