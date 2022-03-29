MQM-P makes up its mind on no-trust motion

ISLAMABAD: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) – a key ally of the ruling PTI at the Centre – has made its decision regarding no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Tuesday citing sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the majority of MQM-P leaders were in favor of remaining part of the coalition government as ruling PTI has reportedly offered to give another ministry and Sindh governorship to MQM-Pakistan.

They disclosed that some MQM-P members were still insisting party to support joint opposition in no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

It was learnt yesterday that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan has reached a political settlement with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government ahead of the voting on the no-confidence motion.

A government delegation will hold an important meeting with MQM leaders today. Sources told ARY News that the federal government has decided to give the maritime ministry to MQM-Pakistan.

Sources said that MQM-P held a consultative session today to review the evolving political situation of the country. The MQM leaders said that Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) has taken its own decision but they are due to take a final decision after consultations.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail told ARY News that talks are underway with MQM and expressed hopes that today’s meeting will be conclusive.

