MQM-P reached settlement with PTI govt: sources

ISLAMABAD: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has reached a political settlement with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government ahead of the voting on the no-confidence motion, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

A government delegation will hold an important meeting with MQM-P leaders today. Sources told ARY News that the federal government has decided to give the maritime ministry to MQM-P.

Sources said that MQM-P held a consultative session today to review the evolving political situation of the country. The MQM leaders said that Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) has taken its own decision but they are due to take a final decision after consultations.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail told ARY News that talks are underway with MQM and expressed hopes that today’s meeting will be conclusive.

Ismail said that the federal government is implementing the agreement with the MQM-P. He added that the PTI government will make all-out efforts to progress with the support of its coalition partners.

The governor said that they will also continue efforts to bring back the dissident PTI lawmakers.

Earlier, Punjab CM Usman Buzdar has presented his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan, confirmed State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib in a tweet.

Farukh Habib sharing a picture of the PML-Q delegation meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan from his Twitter handle, said that the matters with the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid have been settled and they have announced to support PM Imran Khan ahead of the no-confidence motion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to nominate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the new Punjab CM following the resignation of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar.

