Ben Affleck was to play cameo role in ‘Barbie’?

Hollywood actor Michael Cera revealed that veteran star Ben Affleck was supposed to play a cameo role in the superhit 2023 flick ‘Barbie‘ but backed out at the last minute.

Michael Cera, in an interview, said Ben Affleck was to shoot a fight scene between his character, Allan, and “construction Kens” near Barbie Land.

The actor said the ‘Justice League‘ star was supposed to do the action sequences instead of him but backed out as he was directing his own film.

“I wasn’t even supposed to fight in the movie,” Michel Cera said as quoted in a Buzzfeed report. “Am I allowed to say what it was supposed to be? It was supposed to be Ben Affleck. Right? Am I allowed to say that?”

“I think Ben wanted to do it, but he was directing his movie. They’re like, ‘Okay, Ben’s out; something has to happen here. So you’re gonna fight them.’ So I had to jump in with the stunt team.”

Michael Cera added that filming the action scene took a toll on his health as he had just recovered from Covid-19. He said he nearly died when warming up and had to be treated in his trailer.

It is pertinent to mention that Barbie follows Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) having the time of their lives in the colourful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land.

However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

The film was a box office hit with worldwide collection of at least 1.442 billion.