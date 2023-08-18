Timothee Chalamet wanted to work in ‘Barbie’?

The director of the blockbuster Hollywood film ‘Barbie‘ Greta Gerwig shocked fans by announcing that the actor Timothee Chalamet wanted to work in it.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Greta Gerwig reportedly recalled Timothee Chalamet coming on the sets halfway through the production and expressed disappointment over not being part of it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBIE (@barbiethemovie)

“Timothee did come by the set during production and then said, ‘I should have been in the ‘Barbie‘ movie’. And I was like, ‘I know! Why aren’t you in this?” the Barbie director recalled as quoted in the report.

It is pertinent to mention that Timothee Chalamet would have been a good casting choice as he is a good singer and actor. However, he could not work on ‘Barbie‘ as ‘Dune: Part Two‘ was being filmed at the same time.

Greta Gerwig, in a previous interview, had said that she wanted Timothee Chalamet and his muse Saoirse Ronan to make cameo appearances in ‘Barbie‘. However, they couldn’t do so because of scheduling conflicts.

The filmmaker had also said that the delays annoyed her given the fact that she felt like their mother.

“But I love them so much. But it felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I’m not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom,” she said.

Related – ‘Barbie’: Gal Gadot reacts to being Margot Robbie’s first choice