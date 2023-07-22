28.9 C
‘Barbie’ director Greta Gerwig scared to direct ‘Chronicles of Narnia’ films

Hollywood director Greta Gerwig, who is enjoying the success of ‘Barbie‘, admitted she is scared to direct in the upcoming “The Chronicles of Narnia” films. 

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Greta Gerwig, speaking about working in the upcoming two ‘Narnia’ films in a podcast, revealed she has not begun her work on the projects. 

“I haven’t even really started wrapping my arms around it,” she said. “But I’m properly scared of it, which feels like a good place to start.”

Related – Netflix eyes Greta Gerwig to direct ‘Chronicles of Narnia‘ movies

Greta Gerwig added, “I think when I’m scared, it’s always a good sign. Maybe when I stop being scared, it’ll be like, ‘Okay. Maybe I shouldn’t do that one.’ No, I’m terrified of it. It’s extraordinary. And so we’ll see, I don’t know.”  

The director added she will not attend the screenings of ‘Barbie‘ and ‘Narnia‘ films as she has work.

Related – ‘Barbie’ is a spicy margarita, packed with surprises: Greta Gerwig

“I hope to make all different kinds of movies in the course of the time I get to make movies, which, it’s a long time, but it’s also limited. I want to do big things and small things and everywhere in between, and having another big canvas is exciting and also daunting,” she said.

The details about Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia’ films have not been revealed. Moreover, the chances of its filming are slim owing to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, that has brought Hollywood to a standstill.

