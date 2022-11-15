Netflix eyes Greta Gerwig to direct 2 ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ movies

The streaming and content giant, Netflix is looking forward to launch ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ franchise with two movies directed by Greta Gerwig.

As per the reports from a foreign-based streaming media portal, Netflix is now ready to start working on projects based on the fantasy novel books ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ by C.S. Lewis.

The project, which was first hinted back in 2018 under Matthew Alrich as ‘creative architect’, is finally on track, and if reports are to go by the producers have their eyes set on the acclaimed actor and Oscar-nominated director, Greta Gerwig to helm the direction of the first two possible movies of the franchise.

Reportedly, Netflix has been in contact with many producers since past year to take over the project, however, the makers are now looking forward to tapping Gerwig for the assignment.

Any official statement from either Gerwig or Netflix is yet to be received.

For the unversed, Gerwig is the creative behind acclaimed projects including ‘Lady Bird’ and ‘Little Woman’, and currently she is working on Warner Bros’ rom-com flick ‘Barbie’.

While the confirmation about her direction is yet to come along with the news about what books she will cover in her movies, reports also suggest that the production company will not stick to the original order of the books by Lewis.

